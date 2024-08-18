Mark Henry Describes How Things Have Changed Backstage At WWE Raw

Mark Henry made his first appearance on WWE television since leaving AEW during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," alongside his son Jacob, who is now part of WWE's NIL program.

Following his surprise appearance in the crowd on the show, Henry spoke with his fellow hosts on "Busted Open Radio" and was asked about the differences backstage now that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is in control after the downfall of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer had only worked under McMahon during his WWE career as he retired from in-ring action following WrestleMania 33. Henry said that there is a different feel backstage now that Levesque is calling the shots.

"I see people under less pressure," he said. "There's a certain level of allowed creativity. I've heard that there's people that have been allowed to make a mistake or two. You know what, sometimes it goes a long way when the pressure's not on you to go and do exactly as you're told. To go out there and create, be an artist. If you fail, you're going to be micromanaged more. But, at least have that opportunity to go and create. That's almost freedom."

Henry's son, Jacob, announced that he signed with WWE over SummerSlam weekend and made the announcement during his father's DJ set during a Remix Rumble event in Cleveland, Ohio. Jacob is currently a collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, but once had his sights set on playing in the NFL. He also carries on his dad's "World's Strongest Man" genes and showcased them when a video of him squatting 610 pounds went viral. When Jacob is set to head to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has not been reported as of this writing.

