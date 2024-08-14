Photo: Triple H Shares Photo With WWE Star Bron Breakker And Has Just Two Words

Ever since Bron Breakker made his in-ring debut for WWE in 2021, many fans have said the same thing about him; he is going to have a bright future in the company. In the near three years since he arrived on "WWE NXT," he has won the NXT Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and is the current reigning Intercontinental Champion after defeating Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2024 on August 3. It also seems that the powers that be also share the same sentiment, as WWE CCEO Triple H had two words to say about Breakker on X; the future.

Advertisement

Breakker has already spoken openly about his future in WWE, from potentially being managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, to carrying the Intercontinental Championship with pride and honor, as he knows how much history is behind the title. Breakker made his first successful defense of the title on the August 12 "WWE Raw," where he defeated Zayn in a two-out-of-three falls match, taking their trilogy of matches to two wins for Breakker overall compared to one for Zayn.

As for who could potentially be Breakker's next challenger, WWE has its next Premium Live Event on August 31 in Berlin, Germany, where the card is slowly coming together. Breakker has not been announced for the show at the time of writing, but given his brief, yet very physical history with fellow former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, a man who many believe will be on the show due to being European himself, fans will have to wait and see if the Intercontinental Champion will notch one more successful title defense under his belt before the summer draws to a close.

Advertisement