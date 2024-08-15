Booker T Addresses AEW Suspending Wrestlers In Light Of MJF-Britt Baker Incident

AEW has seen its fair share of issues backstage, from infamous incidents known to fans as "Brawl Out" and "Brawl In," and a recent alleged incident between stars Britt Baker and MJF had AEW's backstage atmosphere in headlines once again.

Advertisement

Reports about the incident said that Baker had been "burying" MJF and Will Ospreay's hour-long "AEW Dynamite" match in the women's locker room, and was overheard by MJF's girlfriend, Alicia Atout. Atout informed MJF and it spiraled from there, leading to MJF allegedly punching a wall and Baker being suspended by the company. AEW's suspensions were a topic on "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T's "Hall of Fame" podcast, and he said that while he wasn't sure if the incident was a work or not, he stated that "many people" get suspended in AEW.

"What is the deal with the suspension thing?" he questioned. "They need to start firing some people, start making some examples. You get suspended, that means you're coming back."

Advertisement

The WWE Hall of Famer said he's heard of a few people being let go, CM Punk being the largest name the company had, and believes AEW is going to have to start cracking down.

"They're going to start doing something sooner or later to show a little more authority," he said. "If this is not a work, as far as Britt Baker and MJF. MJF is one of the guys. Britt Baker has literally been the sole female star at AEW that has really been promoted as a megastar. I could be wrong ... That right there, if that's true, it says a whole lot."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.