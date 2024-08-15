AEW Dynamite 08/15/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Mercedes Mone versus Hikaru Shida should not have been on this episode of "Dynamite." That pains me to say, because this match was so good, and it was an excellent way to open the show. However, the fact Mone had already been set to take on a newly-returned (both from injury/illness and now suspension) Britt Baker at All In really put a dark cloud over an otherwise excellent match. I'm pretty sure not a single AEW fan thought Shida was walking away with the title tonight, and that does her a disservice. Because, just, why? We all know how amazing of a wrestler and performer Shida is, you don't need to put her in a nothing, throwaway match with Mone for us to know that. I want my women's matches, especially on AEW, to mean something, and this didn't exactly serve a purpose. I'd be interested to know how the crowd was live, in-person in Norfolk, Virginia, as it's always so difficult for me to gauge an audience while watching on TV. Maybe they were hot because they wanted to see Mone?

Shida brought a good fight to Mone, and for that, I'd say she deserves a shot at the TBS Championship at All Out, but that's only if Mone emerges from Wembley Stadium still champion. That's one match on the card where my prediction remains up in the air. Do you take the belt off arguably the biggest women's star in the division? Mone hasn't held it for too terribly long, and she's holding it well, especially now that she has a bodyguard in Kamille to continue to make each match even more interesting. Do you put the title on a returning Baker? If you would have asked me two weeks ago, I would have said yes, prior to Baker getting suspended for an alleged backstage incident involving MJF, Alicia Atout, and Will Ospreay. However, it seems like Baker can do no wrong in the eyes of Tony Khan, if backstage rumors are to be believed, so maybe, you do still put the gold on her. Shida still deserves a shot at the championship, but I honestly rather see her take on Mone again, rather than Baker.

Despite all of that, the main point of this "hated" section is the fact AEW needs to stop doing title matches before a pay-per-view when their champions are already booked to face someone else at the event. Fans aren't stupid. We know that a lot goes in to the marketing of a match and things are highly unlikely to change in 11 days before All In, one of, if not the biggest yearly event in AEW. Tony Khan, while I loved this match a lot and I want to see Shida wrestle on my TV, I'm not dumb. Book this as a "title eliminator match" or whatever it is you've been doing, and don't get my hopes up that I'm going to see some dramatic title change before an event.

