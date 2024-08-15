Bully Ray Points Out Small Detail That Sets WWE Star Sami Zayn Apart

Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" concluded with an exciting main event match between Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn, with Zayn attempting to win back the WWE Intercontinental Championship that he lost earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam. The two-out-of-three falls match allowed Zayn to showcase some of his best talents, as he was thrust back into the underdog role against the dominant Breakker. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray brought up something he saw on Monday that helps showcase why Zayn is such a unique talent.

Advertisement

"His desperation kickouts look so good," Bully said. "It's not like your traditional '1-2-kick.' ... Sami does this thing where he just rolls the shoulder just enough for the referee to see some daylight, or it's almost like a fish out of water bucking. Those are the desperation kickouts that truly mean something."

Though Zayn didn't make it easy for the young wrestler, Breakker was able to retain the Intercontinental title on this week's show. Following the match, Zayn took to social media, waxing poetic about his recent "Raw" match and his love for pro wrestling as a whole. Unsurprisingly, the loss doesn't seem to have Zayn too down.

In addition to his talents as a wrestler, Zayn has been building up a comedy resume in recent months. This year, the WWE star has hosted a pair of comedy events situated around major WWE PLEs, with Zayn explaining in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. that he's always been interested in comedy, and has long integrated it into his wrestling character. However, it wasn't until he began working with a manager that more opportunities arose for him.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.