WWE Star Braun Strowman Has A Reminder For The Entire World

As far as years go, 2024 has not been among the best for Braun Strowman. While the former WWE Universal Champion did make his return after a year long absence due to a serious neck injury and has picked up some wins, he hasn't been able to get himself back into World Title contention, with the closest he's gotten being a loss to former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest last month on "Raw."

It's been enough of a struggle that Strowman is fed up being on the sidelines, and last night made a statement by confronting the dominant Bronson Reed. Shortly after the angle, Strowman took to X to declare that he was about to remind the world of who he is. And who Strowman is, at least according to him, is "a living nuclear weapon. Destined to walk the earth forever; indestructible."

I'm about to remind the entire world. I am a living nuclear weapon. Destined to walk the Earth forever; indestructible." #KingOfTheMonsters — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 20, 2024

Strowman will have to be indestructible if he wants to contend with Reed, who in two weeks has transformed from a directionless member of "Raw" to the red brand's most dominant star. Reed's fortunes changed when he laid out former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins with a series of Tsunami splashes, taking Rollins out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. He would follow it up with similar attacks on R-Truth last week and The Miz this week, before Strowman put a stop to his rampage.

Fans won't have to wait long to find out whether Reed or Strowman is the most dominant monster on "Raw." The two will face off in singles action on next week's episode, which will serve as the go-home edition of "Raw" leading into the Bash in Berlin PLE that weekend.