Jeff Jarrett Shares His Predictions For Tentpole AEW All In Matches

Over the last two months, AEW's Jeff Jarrett has had a career resurgence, thanks to his participation in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, where his promos paying tribute to Hart endeared him to many, leading to him feuding with "Hangman" Adam Page and tangling with Bryan Danielson. As such, Jarrett is expected to have some sort of presence on All In this weekend, though he's thrilled to watch the show even if he doesn't.

On the latest "My World," Jarrett ran down the card, revealing he was really looking forward to Mariah May vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm and Will Ospreay vs. MJF, which he called "can't miss." He dedicated a lot of time to breaking down Danielson's match vs. Swerve Strickland, however, given how involved he was with the story.

"I almost don't want to give a prediction because mine's biased," Jarrett said. "But you know...when I think back...I guess the moment was Calgary. When I was at ringside and watching him and 'Hangman' in the finals, is kind of what, I don't want to say started all this, but was kind of, in a way, the launching point that the card is signed, and the match was made and everything like that.

"I saw firsthand the pain in Bryan's eyes. He, when we've talked about it, he's not the biggest, he's not the tallest, not the strongest and all that. But man, he works through pain. And he recently made the comment about work needing to be done on his body. I just don't see him going out, and I'm not going to say it's a guarantee that he's going out, but it certainly looks that way. But I'm gonna vote on Bryan going out a winner...Bryan always rises to the big occasion. I'm not sure Swerve understands that."

