Kazuchika Okada Escapes With Title After Time-Limit Draw On AEW Dynamite

Kazuchika Okada took his AEW Continental Championship across the Atlantic in Wednesday's Wales-based edition of "Dynamite." Okada was given a tough fight by his challenger, Claudio Castagnoli, and only retained his title after a time limit draw and some help from The Elite.

For every move Okada made, Castagnoli had an answer. The two men delivered a hard-hitting, 20 minute match that saw several ambitious top-rope moves, a signature Swing from Castagnoli, and disrespect in the form of a middle finger from Okada. However, just as Castagnoli went for a pin cover on Okada following a pop-up uppercut, the bell rang, and the match was ruled as a time-limit draw.

The Welsh audience groaned in disappointment as The Young Bucks appeared to flex their executive arm. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson shallowly applauded Castagnoli for his performance, but ultimately refused to extend the match by five minutes, much to the chagrin of the challenger and the Wales crowd. Instead, the EVPs and Jack Perry began to prepare for their main event match, against FTR and Darby Allin. In the opening moments of that match, Okada and Castagnoli were seen brawling up the entrance ramp. Okada did not return to aid The Elite in any way.

At time of writing, Okada has been AEW Continental Champion for 154 days and counting. Okada claimed the title from Eddie Kingston on the March 20 episode of "Dynamite." Since then, he has defended his title against stars such as PAC and FTR's Dax Hardwood. There are currently no plans for Okada to defend the AEW Continental Championship at All In.