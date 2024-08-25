AEW's Mercedes Mone Reflects On First WWE WrestleMania Entrance Alongside Triple H

AEW's TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is set to make a grand entrance at Wembley Stadium, in front of over 50,000 people, during All In, when she takes on a newly-returned Britt Baker to defend her title.

In the latest edition of her newsletter, Mone Mag, the champion reflected on her first big pay-per-view entrance when she was an up-and-coming star in "WWE NXT," where she accompanied Triple H to the ring during his WrestleMania 30 entrance. Mone wrote that she'll never forget getting the call from "NXT" coach Matt Bloom that Triple H requested the women, specifically, to join him for his grand entrance.

"He could have chosen models or extras but instead chose us from NXT!" Mone wrote. "I will never forget being backstage with butterflies and Triple H having such great dad energy. Seconds before we entered, Triple H told us to 'Take it all in. This is not just my moment; this is all our moment.' Then he followed it up by saying, 'One day you'll be having your own entrance at WrestleMania.' Triple H being Triple H, he was right."

Mone, who was known as Sasha Banks while in WWE, went on to have multiple WrestleMania entrances, including one where her cousin, Snoop Dogg, performed while walking her down to the ring. She also main evented the first night of WrestleMania 37 as "SmackDown" Women's Champion, where she faced Bianca Belair and lost the title.

Mone eventually left WWE alongside then-tag team partner Naomi in May 2022. She debuted for AEW, after rehabbing an almost career-ending ankle injury, in March, and won the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale a few months later at Double or Nothing. August 25 will be Mone's first time at All In, which she is excited about, after being in the crowd for the first edition of the show.