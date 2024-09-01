WWE NXT No Mercy Women's Title Match Set To Be Followed By 'Surprise Confrontation'

A "surprise confrontation" is set for "WWE NXT's" No Mercy premium live event, according to reports, and it's set to happen after the NXT Women's title match, pitting champion Roxanne Perez against up-and-comer Jaida Parker. According to Fightful Select, the confrontation will precede the NXT Championship match, which will main event the show.

The outlet reported that during rehearsals for No Mercy involving the winner of the women's championship match, stock music was used and a producer filled in for the surprise. The identity of the talent is being kept quiet backstage. A source told Fightful that the preparation for the segment "felt big." Fightful noted both Giulia and Delta are now in the United States.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Giulia reportedly signed with WWE back in April and was last seen on WWE television at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, where she was shown in the crowd alongside William Regal and Rossy Ogawa. Giulia had been working with Ogawa's new promotion, Marigold, but had be on the shelf recently with a wrist injury. It was reported in July that Australian star Delta Brady, who tried out for WWE when the company was in her native country for Elimination Chamber in February, had also signed with the company. It was said she would be on her way to WWE when her remaining independent obligations were fulfilled.

