TNA Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Teases WWE Move: 'It's Time To Play The Game'

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has teased a potential move to WWE by using WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque's iconic catchphrase.

Grace was the first to appear on WWE television as part of the talent exchange agreement between WWE and TNA Wrestling, wrestling at the Royal Rumble at the start of the year. She recently posted a cryptic post on X where she used Triple H's famous catchphrase, "Time to play the game," to perhaps signal that she is WWE-bound.

"It's time to play the game," said Grace.



It's time to play the game. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 2, 2024

Grace, who has featured on WWE television on three occasions, last appeared in the promotion at the "NXT" Battleground pay-per-view in June, where she faced "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The TNA Wrestling star signed a new contract with TNA last year, with the deal reportedly set to expire in January 2025. Reports have suggested that while WWE is interested in signing the three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion, they will not try to "steal" her from TNA.

A move to WWE could well happen as "NXT" head Shawn Michaels is a huge fan of Grace, while Triple H called her "an amazing talent" following her appearance at the women's Royal Rumble match. Aside from Grace, several other TNA Wrestling stars have also wrestled on WWE television over the last year, including Joe Hendry, Rosemary, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Frankie Kazarian. A few "NXT" stars have gone the other way and made their presence felt on TNA television, with the likes of Charlie Dempsey, Izzi Dame, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights making the temporary switch.

