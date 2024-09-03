WWE Star Xavier Woods Pays Tribute To Legendary Tag Team With Cosplay

WWE star Xavier Woods has cosplayed Attitude Era star Scotty 2 Hotty during his recent appearance at a convention.

Woods posted a photo of himself at the DragonCon convention, where he was seen alongside two others who cosplayed the Too Cool faction, with one dressed as Rikishi and the other as Grand Master Sexay, the late Brian Christopher.

In another tweet, The New Day star seemingly referred to the release of Odyssey Jones, whom he was adversarial towards in recent weeks. Woods said that he was at the DragonCon convention the entire week and the release can't be pinned on him.

Woods has previously cosplayed as The IIconics in a previous edition of DragonCon a few years ago, while he cosplayed as Bayley way back in 2017 at DragonCon. Woods and his New Day partner Kofi Kingston also dressed up as The Judgment Day last year.

Woods wasn't a part of this past week's "WWE Raw," but Kingston was on the show. The former WWE Champion was seen in a backstage segment with "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, requesting a tag team match against The Judgment Day, highlighting how the WWE World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, hadn't defended their titles in two months. Woods has been in an ongoing feud with The Final Testament over the last few weeks, with the group's leader Karrion Kross, trying to persuade him to leave The New Day and join them.

