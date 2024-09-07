Roxanne Perez Explains Why She Prefers Her Second NXT Women's Title Run

In 2024, Roxanne Perez cemented herself as only the third woman to claim the NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions. The first occurred in December 2022 as a cheery Perez dethroned the dominant Mandy Rose. The second, of course, took place at the 2024 "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver event, where a now cocky and heelish Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Perez revealed preference to her second title reign.

"I think the second run has been so fun for me," Perez said. "I feel like I've definitely been able to solidify myself as one of the best women's wrestlers in NXT, in the WWE. My first run, I was still a little nervous. I had just gotten signed here. I definitely felt the pressure, and this time around, I feel like I don't feel as much pressure. I feel like this is where I belong. I belong with the NXT Women's Championship. I belong putting on all these great matches for everybody to see. Yeah, it's been awesome."

Perez's journey with WWE began in the early months of 2022, with her "NXT" debut taking form against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne. Fast forward to September 2024, Perez now finds herself with the NXT Women's Championship strapped around her waist and her general self in the direct sights of Giulia, a former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion and one of WWE's newest signees. Recent reports indicate this affair to be most likely positioned on the October 1 episode of "NXT," which marks the brand's debut on the CW Network.

