AEW All Out 2024 Full & Final Card

It's that time of year when AEW invades Chicago for their annual All Out pay-per-view, with this year's installment of All Out returning to the NOW Arena for the first time since 2022. Despite having only two full weeks of television to promote the event, fans are eagerly anticipating the eight announced matches, including five title matches, for the event on September 7. Here is what's in store for the AEW faithful this Saturday.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has not tasted defeat since her arrival at "Big Business" in March and has amassed a 7-0 record. Of those seven wins, former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida took Mone to the limit. After earning a rematch on a recent episode of "AEW Collision," she will look to become the first woman in AEW history to hold both of the division's respective titles.

Will Ospreay will look to make the first defense of his AEW International Championship that he won back from MJF at All In. But standing in his way is the inaugural holder of the belt and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions PAC, who has had this title match in his back pocket since July. The other two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be looking to leave Chicago as double champions as they challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

