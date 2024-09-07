AEW All Out 2024 Full & Final Card
It's that time of year when AEW invades Chicago for their annual All Out pay-per-view, with this year's installment of All Out returning to the NOW Arena for the first time since 2022. Despite having only two full weeks of television to promote the event, fans are eagerly anticipating the eight announced matches, including five title matches, for the event on September 7. Here is what's in store for the AEW faithful this Saturday.
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has not tasted defeat since her arrival at "Big Business" in March and has amassed a 7-0 record. Of those seven wins, former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida took Mone to the limit. After earning a rematch on a recent episode of "AEW Collision," she will look to become the first woman in AEW history to hold both of the division's respective titles.
Will Ospreay will look to make the first defense of his AEW International Championship that he won back from MJF at All In. But standing in his way is the inaugural holder of the belt and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions PAC, who has had this title match in his back pocket since July. The other two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be looking to leave Chicago as double champions as they challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.
The Final Countdown Has Begun For Bryan Danielson
It looks set to be a busy night for The Elite as the core four members of the group will all be in action, with Kazuchika Okada also looking to keep hold of his AEW Continental Championship. He will take part in a four-way match against Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Konosuke Takeshita, all of whom qualified for this match on the September 6 episode of "Collision."
The only member of The Elite who won't defend his title at All Out is Jack Perry. However, the AEW TNT Champion could pull off what would be considered one of the biggest upsets in AEW history as he challenges Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. "The American Dragon" left Wembley Stadium with his career intact and the AEW world title around his waist, but he has admitted that his body can't go on for much longer, meaning that the next time Danielson loses a match, his full-time career could be over. Perry was in the ring when Danielson debuted in AEW three years ago — in the NOW Arena no less — so forcing Danielson's career in AEW to come full circle would be the ultimate moment of the "Scapegoat's" career.
While not yet confirmed, Danielson vs. Perry could be the main event of the show. However, that doesn't mean it will be the final match of the night.
Blood Will Be Spilled In These Heated Grudge Matches
The other three matches announced for the show at the time of writing look set to be some of the most brutal, violent, and uncomfortable matches in AEW history, given the animosity between those involved.
MJF and Daniel Garcia will continue their very personal rivalry at All Out, with the bad blood between them stretching back to the beginning of July when the former attempted to cripple Garcia after he lost a match against Will Ospreay. Garcia returned at All In to cost MJF his match with Ospreay, and since they arrived back in the United States, they have been at each other's throats at every opportunity.
The same goes for Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, who looked poised to fight over Nightingale's CMLL World Women's Championship, but due to the match now being a Chicago Street Fight, CMLL refused to sanction a title match and the bout will now be a non-title affair.
Former AEW World Champions Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland are determined to take their feud to new heights when they agreed to face each other in a Steel Cage match at All Out. But, after Page burned Strickland's childhood home to the ground, AEW executives likely felt that this match would get nasty in a hurry, therefore the match will now be an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match. This means that in the eyes of AEW and the record books, this match doesn't exist and never happened to begin with. AEW has washed their hands of this match and wants nothing to do with it, but Page and Strickland will likely need to wash more than their hands when all is said and done, and the match will likely act as the final bout of the night.