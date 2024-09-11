Bully Ray Says This Stipulation Is Better Fit For WWE's CM Punk & Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks Drew McIntyre and CM Punk should have a different stipulation than the Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood next month.

WWE announced on this week's "WWE Raw" that the duo's third match will be inside the dreaded structure. McIntyre and Punk have faced each other twice so far, with the record tied at one win apiece heading into their third match. Ray, on "Busted Open," said that he is keen to watch a third match between them, but is skeptical about the Hell in a Cell stipulation.

Advertisement

"I am a fan of Drew and Punk in a third match. I am a fan of Drew and Punk in a third gimmick match," began the tag team legend. "I don't know if the Cell is the best utilization of a gimmick match for these two guys."

The former WWE star suggested an "I Quit" match as an alternative to culminate the feud between the two, explaining why it would make more sense for their current storyline.

"To me, this is such a personal issue between Drew and Punk around the bracelet — the breaking of the bracelet — there is nothing more humiliating than a man having to say 'I Quit' to another man," declared Ray.

Ray understands why WWE has gone with a Hell in a Cell match as it is the anniversary of the first Hell in a Cell match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, which also took place at the Bad Blood show, back in 1997.

Advertisement