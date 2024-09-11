Bully Ray Says This Stipulation Is Better Fit For WWE's CM Punk & Drew McIntyre
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks Drew McIntyre and CM Punk should have a different stipulation than the Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood next month.
WWE announced on this week's "WWE Raw" that the duo's third match will be inside the dreaded structure. McIntyre and Punk have faced each other twice so far, with the record tied at one win apiece heading into their third match. Ray, on "Busted Open," said that he is keen to watch a third match between them, but is skeptical about the Hell in a Cell stipulation.
"I am a fan of Drew and Punk in a third match. I am a fan of Drew and Punk in a third gimmick match," began the tag team legend. "I don't know if the Cell is the best utilization of a gimmick match for these two guys."
The former WWE star suggested an "I Quit" match as an alternative to culminate the feud between the two, explaining why it would make more sense for their current storyline.
"To me, this is such a personal issue between Drew and Punk around the bracelet — the breaking of the bracelet — there is nothing more humiliating than a man having to say 'I Quit' to another man," declared Ray.
Ray understands why WWE has gone with a Hell in a Cell match as it is the anniversary of the first Hell in a Cell match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, which also took place at the Bad Blood show, back in 1997.
Ray pitches story for I Quit match
Bully Ray further suggested a potential story for an "I Quit" match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at Bad Blood. The WWE legend said that Punk could have been forced to quit if McIntyre had threatened to harm Punk's wife AJ Lee, and their dog. Co-host Dave LaGreca added that Punk, who is the babyface in the feud, can't be on the losing side, but Ray disagreed and put out a scenario where Punk would have to quit.
"Now, I know they're not going to do this, but in my world — I'd find a world to pull it off. What if AJ Lee was sitting in the front row with the dog and Drew McIntyre got his hands on his dog? And was going to snap the dog's neck?" asked Ray to his fellow host Dave LaGreca, who agreed that Punk would quit in such a scenario.
Ray feels that animal rights groups may oppose such a storyline, but suggested that McIntyre could maybe try to hurt AJ Lee. He also gave an example of a storyline that he was a part of to emphasize how it can be done.
"In a world in which we can pull it off or if Drew McIntyre was going to hurt AJ Lee [it would work] ... I made Josh Alexander hand me his world championship and get down on his knees and beg me because of the implication that I was going to piledrive his wife on concrete."
Aside from McIntyre-Punk match, two other matches have been confirmed for Bad Blood — Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan.