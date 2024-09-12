WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Addresses How Sons Jimmy & Jey Uso Should Be Used

WWE Hall of Famer and father of Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, Rikishi, has not been shy about sharing his opinion about his sons' storylines. Jey, who has gotten over with fans with the use of his "Yeet" catchphrase, will soon challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Jimmy has been out of action with an injury and was written off TV and out of the Bloodline following challenging his brother at WrestleMania 40.

On an episode of his "Off the Top" podcast, Rikishi said his sons should reunite when Jimmy is healthy and returns to TV. When asked if Jimmy needs to do something to stand out, he said he believes that in "due time" his son will find himself, just like Jey did.

"I think me knowing my boys, the twins, personally, they both got attitudes, man," he said. "It just so happened that Jey took off and is doing his thing. When Jimmy does come back, I'm very confident it's not going to take long, be it he comes back as a single or they decide to put him and Jey together to be able to join Roman [Reigns], which I probably think that would be the route to go. But if in case they just decide [to have him] come back as a single for Jimmy, I think it won't take long for Jimmy to find himself to be able to come up with his own deal."

Roman Reigns recently returned to "WWE SmackDown" following his loss at WrestleMania 40, and has worked alone on the blue brand in his feud with the new Bloodline.

