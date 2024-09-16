Jey Uso Says He Wants To Be A 'Full-Blown Tag Team' With This WWE Star

Jey Uso has been enjoying his time as a singles star, but the former tag team champion is one of the most decorated WWE competitors in the history of WWE's tag division, breaking the record for the longest tag title reign alongside his brother Jimmy in 2023. With some seeing his singles booking as inconsistent at best, it seems Uso maybe be considering a return to tags — though not with Jimmy. In a new interview with Metro, he said that there's another former Bloodline member with whom he wishes he could work closer: the one-time "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.

"I know we hated each other on screen, but we really love each other in the back, but it just came off on TV so organically," Uso told the publication. "You will have little glimpses of me and him on 'Raw,' but man, I really want to go like, full-blown tag team with him and try to see how that goes."

Uso says the time Zayn spent as a member of The Bloodline was special. Zayn was the only non-blood relative in the group outside of advocate Paul Heyman, and his membership coincided with the most critically-acclaimed period in the Bloodline story. His partnership with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns soured at the 2023 Royal Rumble, after which he would go on to end Jimmy and Jey's record-breaking title reign alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

"One of the most best times of my wrestling career was that Bloodline, with Sami Zayn," Uso said.

Zayn and Uso are currently both "Raw" superstars, and seemingly focused on singles glory, with Zayn lobbying for a World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER while Uso prepares for his WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Bron Breakker. However, they did recently appear to be leaning in the direction of a regular tag team and could easily be credible challengers for current World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.