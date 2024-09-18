Drew McIntyre Posts Response To WWE NXT Shoutout

Drew McIntyre has been keeping a close eye on CM Punk ahead of October 5's Hell In A Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood, even when the former WWE Champion is visiting other brands. Punk made an appearance on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, at which point he was interrupted and trashed by WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who lamented her previous fandom of Punk.

"I finally realized I should've been a Drew McIntyre fan," Perez told Punk, much to the delight of McIntyre himself.

"None of this 'you're my wrestling daughter' bs," McIntyre wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Punk's practice of calling young female wrestlers his "wrestling daughters" in posts and interviews. "Only freaks do that. I'm just very proud of you @roxanne_wwe."

None of this 'you're my wrestling daughter' bs 💩 Only freaks do that. I'm just very proud of you @roxanne_wwe https://t.co/ebpUnpoRAW — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 18, 2024

McIntyre is no stranger to trash talk, often taking personal swipes at his opponents, which for the last six months has meant CM Punk. Punk is set to referee the WWE NXT Title match on October 1 in Chicago, IL. The show will mark "NXT"'s debut on The CW, as well as the promotion's televised debut from Chicago. He will then face McIntyre that weekend in Atlanta.

The last time Punk wore a referee shirt, he was interfering in Drew McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Clash In The Castle: Scotland, ruining McIntyre's chances of winning the title in his home country. Bad Blood will mark the rubber match between the two men as Punk recently defeated McIntyre in a Strap Match after McIntyre defeated Punk at SummerSlam.