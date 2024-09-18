NXT Champ Ethan Page Seemingly Trolls WWE Star CM Punk

Since returning to WWE last year, CM Punk has arguably become the most trolled member of the WWE locker room. Drew McIntyre has become the most notorious example of this, turning trolling of Punk, his time in AEW, his bracelet, or his real life issues with Jack Perry into an artform. Now, it appears that NXT Champion, and Punk's former AEW co-worker, "All Ego" Ethan Page is looking to get in on the fun.

Taking to X Wednesday morning, Page posted a photo of himself signing an autograph for Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who, like Punk, made an appearance on last night's episode of "NXT." Page wrote that "the fans at the airports are getting to be obnoxious," before mockingly pleading with fans to "respect the talent's privacy."

The fans at the airport are getting to be obnoxious. Respect the talent's privacy. Please. pic.twitter.com/wfKQTAjDWB — "All Ego" Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) September 18, 2024

While at first look it appears Page is merely mocking Haliburton, fans with a keen eye will likely conclude this is a reference to a post Punk had on his Instagram Story Monday afternoon. In the post, Punk spoke of an awkward interaction he had with a fan while flying to Portland, Oregon for "Raw," claiming the fan had sought an autograph even after Punk told him no repeatedly. Punk asked fans to "respect boundaries and privacy," similar words Page used in his post featuring Haliburton.

Page has both good and bad reason to get under Punk's skin at the moment, as the "Raw" star got involved in Page's business on "NXT," announcing he would be the special guest referee for Page's title defense against Trick Williams on "NXT's" debut episode on The CW. That show will take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois, and its likely Page's troll of Punk will not help him in earning Punk's favor.