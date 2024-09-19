Video: AEW's Mariah May Has Choice Words For Grand Slam Opponent, Yuka Sakazaki

After successfully defending her crown against Nyla Rose, and preventing Queen Aminata from earning a title shot, Mariah May's next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship has been confirmed, as 'The Magical Girl' Yuka Sakazaki will challenge for the title at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." Sakazaki has been a thorn in May's side since returning from injury on the September 14 "AEW Collision," which has not only caused May to attack Sakazaki after her matches, but also get herself disqualified on the most recent "Dynamite" by hitting Sakazaki with her championship belt. After "Dynamite" went off the air, May had choice words for her next challenger, claiming that the 'Magical Girl' persona is all fake, and that in her native Japan, people know Sakazaki as a bully nicknamed 'The Killer.' However, that is exactly who May wants to see standing across from her in Queens.

Advertisement

"Give me your very best, so I can make you feel your absolute worst. Then we'll see how happy you really are." The champion also confirmed that her longtime friend and former tag team partner Mina Shirakawa will be in attendance for the bout, with May being unable to celebrate her championship victory over "Timeless" Toni Storm due to Shirakawa being absent.

May's title defense against Sakazaki is now the third championship bout scheduled for the big event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with HOOK defending the FTW Championship against Roderick Strong, and The Young Bucks defending the World Tag Team Championship against Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. Bryan Danielson was set to defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, but will now battle Nigel McGuinness in a non-title grudge match.

Advertisement