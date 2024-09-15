First Singles Title Defense Added To AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam At Arthur Ashe

Three weeks ago, HOOK defeated long-time enemy Chris Jericho to become a record-setting three-time FTW Champion. With his victory a month in the rear view, HOOK now has his sights focused on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," where he will defend his title against Roderick Strong.

During the opening match of Saturday's episode of "Collision," HOOK's title defense against Strong was announced via graphic. The announcement comes after the September 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where HOOK took to a video package to officially challenge Strong to a title match. As the match is for the FTW Championship, fans can expect to see an FTW Rules match at Arthur Ashe Stadium come September 25; any additional details have yet to be disclosed.

"Grand Slam" will be held in New York in two weeks' time, and will consist of both a live broadcast of "AEW Dynamite" and a taping of that week's episode of "Collision." HOOK vs. Strong is actually the only singles championship match currently on the card; Bryan Danielson had been set to defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, but recent events on "Dynamite" have resulted in Allin putting that title shot on the line against Jon Moxley, while Danielson, if he shows up at all, will take on old nemesis Nigel McGuinness. The Young Bucks also have an AEW World Tag Team Championship defense scheduled against Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher.

