AEW's Tony Khan Names His Two Greatest Wrestling Moments, Which Happened This Year

As All Elite Wrestling approaches the five-year anniversary of its flagship television show, "AEW Dynamite," AEW President Tony Khan recently looked back on some of his favorite professional wrestling moments. According to Khan, there are two that stand above the rest – Sting's triumphant farewell at AEW Revolution 2024 and Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship win at AEW All In 2024.

"Probably the two greatest moments of my life are standing on the platform with Bryan Danielson and his family, and standing on the platform with Sting at his retirement show," Khan told "Busted Open Radio," "And to be able to do that at Revolution 2024 in Greensboro this year, to also have Sting come up to me and say some of the things he said to me personally about his three-year run in AEW from Revolution '21 to '24 and how he felt about it and me and AEW. Then to have a similar experience in some ways with Bryan Danielson, but a very different experience, because it wasn't the end for Bryan Danielson. I don't believe we've seen the last of Bryan Danielson."

With "Dynamite: Grand Slam" also on the horizon, Khan gave an honorable mention to another great moment in AEW history, namely the time-limit draw between Danielson and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. This respective bout took place at the inaugural Grand Slam event in September 2021. Fast forward three years, Danielson is now slated to face Nigel McGuinness at the 2024 Grand Slam event, on the condition that he is cleared to compete in time.

