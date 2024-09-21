WWE SmackDown 9/20/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'm not entirely sure what WWE was thinking with this Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns segment. While I hated it overall for reasons I'll get into, I honestly think it could have worked as a piece aired during the pre-show of Bad Blood. That would have made a bit more sense, as it was shot in Atlanta, where Bad Blood is taking place. It didn't make a ton of sense to me for this week's "SmackDown," since they were the entire way in California. Of course, both men can get on planes and travel, but it really stuck out to me as great pre-show content for WWE's forever boring hours-long kickoff specials. Also, if I was someone in the crowd in California, I would be pretty heated that I had to watch that (albeit beautifully shot) video segment on the tron, rather than see Rhodes and Reigns duke it out and come to a loose understanding in the middle of the ring. Yes, Rhodes was of course at the show and made a save to end the broadcast, and I'm sure he was there for a dark match of some kind, but the fans didn't get that live face-to-face between Rhodes and Reigns, which had to have stunk for them.

The other thing that really stuck out to me that was pretty annoying was the fact they went face-to-face mid-field at the Georgia Tech stadium. Yes, Reigns played football there, but do any of us really know Reigns for his time as a football player? It's awful he was diagnosed with leukemia right when he got to rookie camp for the Minnesota Vikings and got cut, but this promo didn't focus on that, only his seasons played at the university. Okay? I don't even know a more eloquent way to phrase that. Rhodes, of course, not a football player, mentioned to Reigns that his family wrestled and bled for the love of the game across the street at another arena as a means to get on Reigns' level, when Reigns initially said Atlanta was his city because he played football there. But, Rhodes is honest-to-God from Georgia. None of this made a lick of sense to me when it comes to their rivalry, especially when the two aren't facing each other at Bad Blood, they're teaming together... and they're certainly not playing football.

The promo itself was fine, until it wasn't at the end. Rhodes was good here, saying that Reigns can't even beat his own Bloodline, and it wasn't the biggest box office attraction in the history of WWE standing in front of him anymore. Reigns asked Rhodes want he wanted, and Rhodes just wanted his word that Reigns will have his back in their match. Not sure why that dramatically needed to happen in a football stadium. There's no battle for Atlanta here between the two. Maybe next time, when they're actually facing off for the championship.

Written by Daisy Ruth