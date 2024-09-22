Nia Jax Says This Former WWE Champ Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest

Upon defeating "The Role Model" Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, Nia Jax now reigns as the WWE Women's Champion. During a recent appearance on "Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez," Jax shared her thoughts on a multi-time former champion, namely "The Man" Becky Lynch. While Lynch may be out of sight right now, Jax asserts that she is not out of mind.

"You know what? Becky Lynch is going to go down as one of the greatest in our business," Jax said. "I feel like she has put in a lot of work and she has earned her time off, but I do take a little bit of credit for being able to give her another punch to the face and squashing the s*** out of her. I hope one day when she does come back that we get to have another face-off again because I don't think we are done with our business, so we'll see."

Lynch last wrestled against Liv Morgan on the May 27 episode of "WWE Raw," just two days removed from losing the WWE Women's World Championship to Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Following her back-to-back losses to Morgan, Lynch's contract with WWE expired, with reports indicating that she was expected to receive big money offers from WWE and many other wrestling promotions. As of September 2024, Lynch remains a free agent, and according to Lynch herself, with many options still on the table.

In the months leading up to her WWE exit, Lynch notably feuded with Jax and Rhea Ripley, in addition to Morgan. Her program with Jax included a Last Woman Standing match, in which Lynch emerged victorious.

