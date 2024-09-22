'Big' Bronson Reed Sets His Sights On WWE Raw Star

"Big" Bronson Reed has laid forth a path of destruction in recent weeks, with the likes of Seth Rollins, R-Truth, The Miz, and Braun Strowman all falling victim to Tsunamis from him. During a recent appearance on "The Amin Show," Reed was asked about the possibility of inflicting a Tsunami on another member of the "WWE Raw" locker room, namely former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

"If he looks at me the wrong way backstage, maybe," Reed said in response, "but he's one of the guys I came up with him in NXT. I respect him a lot. We got to wrestle there, and I was very proud getting to see him become World Heavyweight Champion because it sort of validated our era of NXT having someone from our era become the champion."

"The Seths and the Romans, they were before us. So now that [Priest] has done that, you've obviously had GUNTHER do the same thing, he's sort of our era, and I want to be that as well. I'm sure eventually you're going to see Priest versus Bronson in WWE and when you do, I'm sure it's going to be magic."

In total, Reed and Priest have shared the ring on eight occasions, with two of them being battle royals of sorts. Elsewhere, Reed and Priest both competed in the 2023 Men's Elimination Chamber match, in which the winner earned the United States Championship. This title match ultimately resulted in a successful defense from the reigning United States Champion at the time, Austin Theory. In "WWE NXT," Reed and Priest battled on a series of live events in September 2019, before finally meeting on "NXT" television in August 2020. The duo was also part of a five-way ladder match to crown a new NXT North American Champion later that same month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Amin Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.