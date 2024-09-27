WWE Bad Blood 2024 Ticket Sales Update

Things may be cooling down in October, but Bad Blood is still the hottest ticket in town. Fans are rabid for WWE's next premium live event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, so much so that it may be impossible to attend for those who dragged their feet. According to Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Bad Blood nearly sold out the moment tickets went on sale, but now tickets on secondary markets have exploded as well. The "Observer" noted that the lowest price for a secondary market ticket was roughly $275, with around 200 of those remaining, making it "among the most in-demand tickets in pro wrestling history."

The highly-anticipated rubber match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is at least partially responsible for driving those sales, as the two are set to meet in the confines of Hell in a Cell, one of WWE's more compelling stipulation matches. McIntyre picked up the win in their first encounter at SummerSlam, with Punk evening the score in a strap match at Bash in Berlin. Bad Blood could spell the end to their heated rivalry, as Punk had previously expressed interest in challenging for GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship on the September 2 "WWE Raw."

Many had anticipated that match going last, but the "Observer" reported that Bad Blood's other marquee match — Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes taking on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline — may take that slot instead. WWE has been building tension between Rhodes and Reigns in some ambitious new ways, including a well-received cinematic promo taking place on the gridiron of Georgia Tech's football field. It's also widely believed Rhodes will receive a grand ring entrance at Bad Blood, with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff marching band having previously played his theme song "Kingdom" at select games.

