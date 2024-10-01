Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW's Adam Cole After Over A Year On The Shelf

AEW's Adam Cole has been on the shelf for well over a year after a freak injury at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" left him with a broken ankle that required multiple surgeries after running out and jumping off the stage to help former friend MJF. His recovery also took him off the road with AEW, as traveling appeared to be hindering his progress. Cole could soon be making a return to the ring, however, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Fightful reported Monday that the word backstage within the company is that they're "hopeful and even expecting" to get Cole back "sooner than later" and things have already been put in motion creatively to prepare for his return. According to the new report, Cole was backstage at All Out and walking around without the use of a boot, and was said to be in good spirits.

Cole's last appearance for AEW was at Double or Nothing in May, when he was attacked by a returning MJF. During the appearance, Cole ran down the crowd before pulling out the devil mask he used when turning on MJF, a storyline that seemed to have been dropped due to his injury. He made a promise that once he was healed, he would "give the devil his due." Cole's last match before his injury as at All Out 2023 when he successfully defended the Ring of Honor tag team championships alongside MJF against The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Earlier in his time with AEW after making the jump from WWE, Cole sustained two concussions that left him out of action and almost ended his wrestling career.

