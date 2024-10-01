Drew McIntyre Invokes Classic Comedy Scene In Response To WWE Video On CM Punk's Dog

WWE recently released a video about Larry, CM Punk's small rescue dog and mascot. The dog has been a not insignificant part of the feud between Punk and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre, who has invoked the dog's name many times over the course of their increasingly personal grudge.

On Monday, McIntyre took to social media to once again threaten the small dog, this time using a clip from the classic comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," essentially threatening to kick Larry off of a bridge like Jack Black's unnamed biker does to Burgundy's dog, Baxter.

In the initial WWE video McIntyre was making fun of, Punk explained that by invoking Larry's name, McIntyre has crossed a line and Punk hopes to make an example of the vindictive Scotsman. The pair have been at each other's throats all year, after McIntyre took credit for Punk getting injured in the Royal Rumble in January, taking the former WWE Champion out of action in his first televised WWE match in a decade. After weeks of McIntyre's gloating, Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, leaving the newly-minted champion easy pickings for Money In The Bank holder Damian Priest. Punk and McIntyre are currently 1-1, with McIntyre beating Punk at SummerSlam, and Punk besting McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash In Berlin. The two men will have their third, and likely final, match on October 5 at Bad Blood in Atlanta, where they will face off inside Hell In A Cell.

