WWE RAW 9/30/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's the end of an era, at least for a little while, but that little break is going to feel so good when "Raw" is only two hours next week. Maybe it's the fact we know we're going to have a shorter show next week and moving forward throughout the end of the year, at least, before the red brand goes to Netflix, but this week's episode felt every minute of its three hours — outside of the main event. I feel as though I'm always complaining about WWE not putting much effort into its go-home shows before its premium live events, and this week's show was no different from my usual complaint — but worse. This episode really showed, in my humble opinion, that "Raw" will benefit from being two hours. It's felt like WWE has been unable to entertain me for the full three hours for months now, and I shouldn't feel like I have to complain or feel like watching wrestling is such a chore every week when it comes to the red brand.

It will hopefully speed up not only the show, but also the storylines in general, to hopefully make things not seem so elongated. For example, I have to of course bring up CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre, because those guys have been saying the same things over, and over, and over for the last few months, at least. But, at least they're not feuding over a stupid friendship bracelet anymore. Another example I can give is Sami Zayn attempting to challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. GUNTHER has been telling Zayn "no" for weeks, to the point the entire story was affected by it.

Thankfully, WWE has Bad Blood on Saturday to wrap up a whatever loose ends they chose with some of these storylines, Punk and McIntyre included. But, also WWE could chose to tighten up stories with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest and Finn Balor, possibly giving The Judgment Day less to do, as they often dominate the shows as much as the Bloodline does on "WWE SmackDown." I'm hoping the company has a creative plan moving forward into next Monday following the premium live event with losing an entire hour of the show, but even if they don't, it will be interesting. Either in a streamlined way like they run "SmackDown," or, in a train wreck kind of way. Either way, I hated this final edition (for now) of "Raw" at three hours, and I am extremely glad to be getting a little break from it.

Written by Daisy Ruth