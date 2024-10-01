NXT's Kelani Jordan Discusses Working With Her 'Big Sis,' Former WWE Star Dana Brooke

WWE Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan has had an exciting career thus far in "WWE NXT," from winning the inaugural championship to working alongside WWE-turned-TNA Wrestling talent and fellow former gymnast Dana Brooke. Brooke, who now goes by Ash by Elegance in TNA, was Jordan's mentor at the beginning of her time with WWE's developmental brand. Jordan recently spoke with WINC ahead of "NXT's" premiere on The CW and addressed how difficult it was for her when the woman she calls "her sister" was released by the company. Jordan said she talked to Brooke following her release, and she was in "high spirits" and very supportive and proud of Jordan ahead of "NXT's" Breakout Tournament.

Advertisement

"It's hard from the human perspective, but at the end of the day, she was okay and she encouraged me, so everything was good," Jordan said. "And she's killing it at TNA, Ash by Elegance. Sometimes things happen for a reason, and she's absolutely crushing it. And now we're crossing over, so who knows? I may meet her again."

Jordan referred to "NXT" and TNA's working relationship, which has seen the likes of not just the former Brooke, but Joe Hendry compete for the NXT Championship, and Jordynne Grace defend her Knockouts Championship on the brand. The former Brooke last appeared on "NXT" at Battleground in July, when she grabbed the Knockouts Championship from Tatum Paxley, who grabbed the belt and attempted to run off during Grace's title defense against Roxanne Perez. Jordan said the last time she saw her mentor was at the premium live event, but she hopes that's not the last time they meet up.

Advertisement

"I saw her and she's like my big sis, literally in real life ... I hope maybe we can have a matchup one day," Jordan said.