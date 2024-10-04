AEW's Shelton Benjamin Teases Potential Next Move

MVP seems to be putting together something big in AEW, following his debut at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite." After being confronted by Prince Nana on "Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show, MVP explained that he doesn't deal with complaints, but the newest member of the AEW roster does, and that man is Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin has been a free agent since the end of 2023, after being released from his WWE contract in September of that year, and has already popped up in companies like PROGRESS, Prestige, and West Coast Pro throughout 2024. Now that he is in AEW, and once again aligned with his former stablemate in The Hurt Business, Benjamin took to X to not only poke fun at the fact he stole Nana's coffee mug on "Dynamite," but to also tease what could be next for him, and Nana, in AEW.

🤣😂😂 @The305MVP he thinks coffee is all we're taking from him https://t.co/q1GBBuZjvo — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) October 3, 2024

"He thinks coffee is all we're taking from him," Benjamin wrote. MVP seems to have had a distinct interest in former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who is currently off television selling the damage he sustained at the hands of "Hangman" Adam Page at All Out. MVP has already criticized what he calls 'bad business' in AEW, and believes that Strickland deserves better from his manager. Nana has done nothing to get revenge on Page, the man who burned down Strickland's childhood home, then took him out. MVP has also given his business card to current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, someone that has prided themselves on being part of "big business." Benjamin and MVP aren't the only former members of The Hurt Business who are AEW-bound, as Fightful Select reports that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be on his way to the company soon.



