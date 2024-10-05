WWE SmackDown 10/4/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Last week, I wrote about starting to get tired of seeing Carmelo Hayes and Andrade facing off against each other seemingly every week, despite how darn good they are. So, this week, I thought it only fair to address how much I loved 'Melo getting his shot at something a bit more unique. However, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention AJ Styles coming back either to get legitimately injured or injured in a lame storyline. Either way, I didn't enjoy that whatsoever, but I really liked where this all was going at the beginning of the night, and Styles' injury doesn't appear to have affected anything when it comes to Hayes.

I didn't foresee Hayes being the one to interrupt Styles' return, but it really worked for me. I thought Hayes had some pretty good shots at Styles. He said he had to be the one to welcome Styles back, because there wasn't exactly a long line of guys waiting on his return after everything Styles has done. With the rumors that have been circulating online (even though I feel like this happens more often than not with Styles) that Styles is set to be winding down his career, Hayes bringing up a Legends contract was gold. He then of course had to bring himself and his struggles up, which then brought out United States Champion LA Knight — and I'll never be mad about seeing Knight cut a promo on my screen. So while we're still going in the direction of Hayes hopefully being the one to take the US title off Knight, we got there in a different manner than with Andrade this time, which I enjoyed. It was different, but not too different to veer off the course of Hayes' storyline. Styles is a great dance partner and the match was cooking before the injury happened, which sucks, but, if it's real, it then gives Styles another story to come back and kick Hayes' butt, especially if he takes the gold off Knight.

While the final match in the best of seven series between Hayes and Andrade is inevitable, this week gave that story some breathing room, which I think it desperately needed. With just a little bit of a break and a different angle with Styles, I'm getting more behind Hayes and want to see him win the title from Knight. I think that could be an excellent title change for a big episode and big main event of "SmackDown" moving forward in the weeks between Bad Blood and Survivor Series: War Games, or WWE could build it up for War Games and get the US title on a premium live event. Either way, I was happy with how things went this week, outside of a potential injury to Styles, and I'm back to thinking there is energy in this story, especially when it comes to Melo.

