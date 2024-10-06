WWE Bad Blood 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Thing We Loved

I may never forget the moment the Wrestling Inc. crew — the ones on the clock for Bad Blood, at least — noticed that, as Triple H came out for his "historic announcement," there was a covered title belt in the ring. The immediate guess was that it was a new midcard women's title, given that the idea of such a thing has been floating around recently. This was followed by the realization that the covered title belt was sitting on a podium with the words "Crown Jewel," after which we glumly agreed the new women's midcard champion would probably be crowned in Saudi Arabia. One person made a joke about Triple H making Braun Strowman defend the bizarre "Greatest Royal Rumble" title belt he won back in 2018.

The fact that that last guess turned out to be the closest thing to the truth is so mind-numbingly stupid that my brain is still trying to process it hours later.

So technically there is a new women's singles title, but it's not for the midcarders. It's for whoever wins the match between the WWE Women's Champion and the Women's World Champion at Crown Jewel. There's also a new men's singles title which will go to the winner of a match between the Undisputed WWE Champion and the World Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel. At least I assume there will be two separate titles; Triple H only displayed one belt but he said multiple times there would be a men's winner and a women's winner, so it's slightly unclear. But honestly part of me hopes the women don't even get one because the thing Triple H unveiled at Bad Blood was almost as much of an atrocity as Saudi Arabia's human rights violations (not to mention those of their good friends, the United States).

Anyway, long story short, we're running back the god-awful "battle of brand supremacy" concept Vince used to use at Survivor Series every year, only now it happens at Crown Jewel every year, and it's not just for brand supremacy — there are stakes! There's a title belt! A brand new title belt that nobody cares about and that will presumably only be defended once per year, to be exact! Or will it even be defended? Does its lineage merge with the lineage of the winner's world title until the next Crown Jewel? How does any of this work? Nobody wants to explain and even fewer people are interested in the explanation because we've already seen this movie and it sucks. It's like AEW's stupid Continental Classic idea, with 15% more narrative coherence and 2000% more blatant pandering to Saudi royals. Not exactly the new women's title I was hoping for.

The worst part about it is that now they've got my Sami-Zayn-loving ass thinking he might have a chance at beating GUNTHER on Monday because Sami always goes to Saudi now, which is just rude, WWE. It's the hope that kills you.

Written by Miles Schneiderman