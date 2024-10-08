Roman Reigns Will Be On Next WWE SmackDown To Sound Off After Bad Blood 2024

Gone are the days of Roman Reigns as a full-time WWE performer, with "The Head of the Table" enjoying a far lighter schedule as a special attraction. But as WWE continues to weave more layers into The Bloodline saga, Reigns appears to be a big part of those plans. WWE's YouTube has announced Reigns for this week's "WWE SmackDown" from Greenville, South Carolina, where he promises to "sound off" following the events of Bad Blood. With Reigns looking to further the angle, it's likely his segment will include Jimmy Uso, who made his surprise return on Saturday. During the main event tag team encounter, Uso appeared at ringside incognito before unleashing superkicks on Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, signaling his alignment with "Original Tribal Chief" Reigns. Uso was written off TV the night following WrestleMania 40, selling an attack by the remaining members of The Bloodline.

Reigns will also presumably address The Rock, who made a thunderous return during Bad Blood's closing moments. However, "The Great One" didn't offer much beyond a People's Eyebrow-underscored staredown and backstage promo.

Meanwhile, WWE seems to be shifting current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes away from The Bloodline, at least for the time being. Rhodes now has fresh drama with his sometimes friend, sometimes foe Kevin Owens, who attacked him beside his tour bus after Bad Blood went off the air. This development was not captured by WWE's official cameras, but rather by "fan-recorded footage," which has been praised for its more raw and organic approach. Reigns' upcoming appearance hopes to provide a boost in ratings for USA's Friday night show. The ratings report for October 4's "SmackDown" revealed a slight decline in viewership.

