Tommy Dreamer & Thunder Rosa Assess The Physical Toll On AEW Champ Bryan Danielson

The health of Bryan Danielson has been a repeated topic of discussion over the last year, especially as he's faced a number of injuries. One of the biggest concerns lies within the issues surrounding Danielson's neck, which has caused the veteran performer to experience numbness and shooting pain down his arm. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer assessed the physical toll that Danielson has endured, specifically as he heads into what could be his final full-time-level match at AEW WrestleDream.

"He was very open in a lot of the interviews that he's recently done and talks about, especially on the [Kazuchika] Okada [match]," Thunder Rosa said in reference to Danielson's interview with "Uncrowned." "There was a part that I read where he says that he was kicking Okada, but he couldn't feel his legs and he couldn't feel the movement. Because our bodies are so used to doing certain things, he could just keep going.

"Then there was another occasion where his arm fell asleep as he's hitting his opponent. They explained to him that a lot of this pain and a lot of this numbness comes from his neck. And as he's mentioned, he has had a lot of neck problems. So now, as you mentioned earlier, we think this is going to be his last match because of how injured he is at the moment."

