WWE SmackDown 10/11/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There was some lingering tension in the air as Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns opened "WWE SmackDown. Until April, Reigns had been the "Head of the Table," and Uso was just his lackey. A lot of time has passed since then, and "Big Jim" is the only one of the original ensemble still around. There was a sense of vulnerability to the "Original Tribal Chief," and a sense of acknowledgment for what he had taken for granted for so long, as he implored the crowd to similarly acknowledge his Saturday night savior.

Advertisement

Yet there were still the growing pains you would expect from the biggest villain of the decade thus far on the path to redemption. Reigns exhibited delusion as he undermined Uso's desire for vengeance, narcissistically claiming he was above the concept as a leader. Uso reminded him that his comments would have made sense months ago, but he was a chief without a tribe and — whether he liked it or not — they would need help to put down the animal they birthed.

The interaction continued to show Reigns settling into the way things were now, a sense of loss over what the end of his title reign had truly meant. Everything he had built, his "Roman Empire," has been laid to waste, its skeletal remains picked over by Sikoa and his splinter group. That's a bitter pill to swallow, and one that he has yet to manage, as he stubbornly denied a reunion with Jey Uso. Six months ago that would have been the end of discussion by decree of the "Tribal Chief," but now those words didn't carry the weight of the Undisputed WWE Champion. Uso ultimately walked out and left Reigns alone in the ring.

Advertisement

It makes sense for the first true verbal interaction between Reigns and his family since his return that this would be the first step in exploring the change in dynamics post-title reign. In the lead in to Bad Blood, it was all about Reigns making a point that he was looking to slide back into his role after absence, learning that he had been supplanted as both champion and chief by Cody Rhodes and Sikoa respectively. Now he is going to have to come to terms with what he never wanted to admit previously: he needs his "Right Hand Man" — but it's not like Jey needs him anymore. This was a great first step in establishing the reunion arc in a way that doesn't completely retcon the narrative thus far. Reigns hasn't changed, it's just the perception now he is the lesser evil of WWE, and it shouldn't be an easy road for him to get those he abused and gaslit back on side. Putting Jimmy in the role of stand-in "Wise Man" and the adhesive to bring the Bloodline OGs back together elevates his standing in the group, giving him some much-needed meat to his character after it was butchered by his halted breakout run.

Written by Max Everett