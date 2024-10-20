Don Callis Gets Candid About AEW Locker Room

Ever since he helped Kenny Omega cheat to defeat Jon Moxley and win the AEW World Championship in December 2020, Don Callis has been a pretty easy figure for AEW fans to detest. It hasn't helped that he's since gone on to betray beloved wrestlers like Omega and Will Ospreay, while also "poisoning the minds" of talents like Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. But despite the disdain he may show to some of AEW's most recognizable names, Callis really seems to be enjoying his time in AEW.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" earlier this week, Callis got candid about his thoughts regarding the AEW locker room, even going as far to positively compare it to every other locker room he's worked in. And as Callis was quick to remind everyone, he's worked for almost all of the major promotions across the world.

"It's very obviously an exciting time for AEW," Callis said. "Having worked in every wrestling locker room, every one of consequence, with the exception of WCW, where I was hired but the Fusient deal fell through...this is the best locker room I've ever been in. People are excited to come to work, and I actually, for the first time, maybe in my life, I actually enjoy coming to work. Because I enjoy making people miserable."

Callis will look to make more people miserable this upcoming weekend, only this time it will be in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling instead of AEW. While it's unconfirmed whether Callis himself will be on hand, his client, Takeshita, will be, taking on "Speedball" Mike Bailey on MLP's Saturday night show, followed by an AEW International Championship defense against Josh Alexander on Sunday.

