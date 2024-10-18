Bully Ray Explores Implications Of WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match

A clash between "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown"'s top champions seems solid in theory, but it does present some creative challenges if WWE wants to keep both participants looking strong. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray further expounded on the complications of Crown Jewel's Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER match.

Advertisement

"If Cody were to beat GUNTHER clean, that definitely takes away from GUNTHER's mystique right now," Bully said. "If GUNTHER beats Cody clean, that puts a serious chink in Cody's armor. 'Cause now you got a guy who could be walking around going, 'I don't want this Saudi belt because I beat him clean in the middle.' ... You need a way out of this." Triple H announced the major bout on the October 7 "Raw," along with a newly minted Crown Jewel Championship that will be on the line. Taking GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship and Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship out of the equation alleviates some of the issue, but Bully suggested WWE can't protect both stars without some subterfuge in the match.

Advertisement

"I think at the Saudi show, neither one can get the win clean," Bully said. "The way out of it, a little chicanery, maybe a little ref bump, or behind the ref's back, something. Owens interferes. It's quick. Owens and Rhodes have the animosity, GUNTHER gets the win, raises the championship ... now we're off to the raises with Kevin and Cody." Both Rhodes and GUNTHER exchanged words to build the match on October 14's "Raw," which ended amicably with a handshake. WWE will also pit their top women's stars from both brands against each other at the same event for a women's Crown's Jewel Championship. The victim of quite a few schmozes himself in ECW, Bully's "Busted Open" colleague Tommy Dreamer also weighed in on Crown Jewel's tricky main event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.