Former WWE Personalities Agree Vince McMahon Will Never Come Back To WWE

With a Netflix docuseries and several criminal allegations to his name, Vince McMahon is widely considered disgraced from WWE.

In a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," however, several top names associated with WWE discussed whether McMahon is truly detached from WWE. While most agreed that McMahon is past WWE, their reasonings for such differed. Phil Mushnick, known most notably for his time with the "New York Post" and his historic criticisms against McMahon, did not fully dismiss the idea of a McMahon comeback. While Mushnik doubted McMahon would reappear in an official capacity, he acknowledged that McMahon would "always be omnipresent."

"People like that don't go away," Mushnik said.

Ex-WWE broadcaster Charly Arnolt, known as Charly Caruso in WWE, chimed in, questioning why McMahon would need to return to WWE, given the product's current success. Mushnik claimed that wrestling is McMahon's "lifeblood," and that his sentimental ties to the pro wrestling business would draw him back to WWE. Arnolt disagreed, citing WWE's change in leadership as a key factor in dashing any hopes of a McMahon return.

"They're bringing in people that never before really had any business in the wrestling industry," Arnolt reasoned. "You have [Nick] Khan running the show over on the WWE side; you have UFC swooping in, buying WWE, TKO Group owning both of them. They're clearly going in a different direction, where they're very much geared towards entertainment. It's so much different than it used to be."

