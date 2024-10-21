Booker T Names Star Bobby Lashley Could Make His AEW Debut Against

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has named a current ROH titleholder as the first person Bobby Lashley should face when he eventually debuts in AEW.

During a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T discussed the impending arrival of Lashley to AEW and named ROH World Television Champion Brian Cage as the perfect opponent for the former WWE star.

"Cage got the title, right?" Booker T asked. "Throw him [Lashley] in there with Brian Cage. I mean, that's a lot of beef. Both of those guys, they match very good together, right? Brian Cage likes doing dives as well. He's a diver. That might be good. That might be the match. I booked it."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said in jest that AEW could perhaps bring in former WWE star Ryback for that match as well. Lashley's last televised match took place way back in April, while his last match in the ring occurred in France in May, where he suffered an injury which required surgery.

Lashley, whose WWE contract expired in August, is rumored to debut in AEW soon, following the arrival of his former Hurt Business buddies MVP and Shelton Benjamin, in Tony Khan's promotion. Recent reports have revealed that the former WWE Champion was scheduled to debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, where he was to attack Swerve Strickland, but those plans were later shelved. MVP, who formed the Hurt Business alongside Lashley in WWE, teased a few months ago that the group could re-form in the future, which could likely happen in AEW.

Benjamin and MVP have already made their presence felt in AEW since their debut a few weeks ago, with them entering into a feud with Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana.

