Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Vince McMahon

Let's be honest, this was never going to be difficult.

The "Mr. McMahon" documentary on Netflix got the world talking about arguably the most important man in the history of professional wrestling. Vince McMahon's entire life story is laid bare for the world to see across the six-episode docuseries, from his upbringing, where he had next to nothing to his name, to becoming the man that took WWE mainstream, all the way through to the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against him and John Laurinaitis, which is still unfolding at the time of writing.

During the documentary, stars from wrestling's past and present credited McMahon for being a creative genius, business mastermind, and a father figure, holding him in the highest of regards. While McMahon's impact on the wrestling business can not be understated, the sheer amount of scandals and controversies he has been involved in throughout his entire life has led to him making a number of enemies both in and out of the squared circle. For example, the New York Post's Phil Mushnick produced one of the most unintentionally hilarious moments of the docuseries, as McMahon tried to paint the sports columnist as someone who was out to get him, and didn't understand why he had such a problem with him. Mushnick's response? "Because he's a dirtbag."

Mushnick isn't the only person who thinks this, as a number of wrestlers who have worked for McMahon over the years have openly despised his moral compass, and some of them have legitimately laid hands on him out of sheer hatred. From undercard talents to some of the biggest stars in the history of the business, here are the wrestlers who couldn't stand Vince McMahon.