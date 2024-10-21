Brody King Addresses AEW Arrivals Of MVP, Shelton Benjamin & Possibly Bobby Lashley

It's now nearly been a month since MVP first arrived in AEW, appearing on the "Dynamite" edition of "AEW Grand Slam" to insult Prince Nana and begin his recruitment of Swerve Strickland. That part didn't go as well as MVP hoped, but his arrival, coupled with Shelton Benjamin's AEW debut a week later, has certainly caught people's attention, including that of Brody King.

Speaking with "Sportskeeda," King revealed how happy he was to see MVP in AEW, largely because of the past he shares with the long-time wrestling veteran.

"If anybody knows my career, I've actually had a lot of history with MVP," King said. "We wrestled at MLW. When I was on the indies, he was kind of like...he's one of the first people to kind of take me under his wing and...I would consider him a mentor. He gave me a lot of great advice when I was very young in the business that I still hold true today.

"So when I saw him show up on AEW, it was just as much of a surprise to me as it was to the audience. And I walked right up to him after he was done and said 'Welcome to AEW. Glad you're here.' Gave him a hug and a handshake."

That said, King shot down any ideas from Bill Apter about joining up with MVP or Benjamin, despite his respect for both of them. Instead, King seems more focused on perhaps tangling with Bobby Lashley, another associate of MVP's who has been rumored to be making his AEW debut shortly.

"I've never met him," King said. "I've never had any contact with him. But you know, I'm looking forward to, maybe one day, standing across the ring from him. I'm never scared of a big challenge."

