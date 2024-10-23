Natalya Wishes Absent WWE Star A Happy Birthday

Long-time WWE star Natalya has gotten some headlines this week for her positivity on social media. The former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion first drew some smiles with a tribute to former "WWE Raw" ring announcer Samantha Irvin, shortly after Irvin announced her departure from WWE. Now on Wednesday, Natalya is sending some more warm wishes to a WWE star fans haven't seen in quite some time.

Advertisement

On X late in the morning, Natalya took the time to wish a happy birthday to former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. Posting a photo of herself with Carmella in their wrestling gear, Natalya expressed gratitude towards Carmella for "her friendship, sense of humor, and unconditional love and support." She further hoped that Carmella enjoyed being pampered by her family.

Happy birthday @CarmellaWWE! I'm so grateful for your friendship, your sense of humor and your unconditional love and support always. Enjoy being pampered today as you deserve with your beautiful family🤎🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/xxRv16BaAh — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2024

It's been over a year now since fans have seen Carmella, after "Raw" star revealed back in March 2023 that she would be taking time off after learning she was expecting her first child with husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves. She would later give birth to her son in November. A timetable for an in-ring return is unknown, as Carmella revealed in May that she was recovering from herniated disks in her back, which she suffered during labor.

Advertisement

As for Natalya, she has found herself embroiled with the Pure Fusion Collection ever since she returned to TV in her hometown of Calgary in September. So far, Natalya has had the group's number, picking up singles, trios, and multi-person wins over Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark, with some help from friends Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.