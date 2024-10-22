WWE's Natalya Pays Tribute To Departed Announcer Samantha Irvin

On October 21, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced her departure after more than three years with the company. Irvin penned a moving farewell on social media in which she thanked her colleagues, mentors, and fans, prompting many to respond with thanks of their own. WWE women's division legend Natalya was among those who chimed in with well-wishes, saying, "It was always a pleasure working with you but most importantly being your friend! I'm proud of all you've accomplished and very excited for you to keep shining your bright, beautiful light to the world."

Advertisement

It was always a pleasure working with you but most importantly being your friend! I'm proud of all you've accomplished and very excited for you to keep shining your bright, beautiful light to the world, @SamanthaTheBomb ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Q2tGd7ULeJ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 21, 2024

Irvin was said to be well-liked behind the scenes, and news of her departure saddened many within the organization. With this chapter of her career closing, reports indicate that Irvin aims to shift focus to her musical ambitions. Early rumors suggested she'd ruffled feathers by giving notice just hours before airtime, but those proved unfounded. Naturally, with her husband Ricochet having made the jump to AEW earlier this summer, fans began to wonder if Irvin would soon follow him to Tony Khan's company. But Ricochet shot that down, claiming she wasn't, adding, "you can all rest easy."

Advertisement

Immediately following Irvin's announcement, word spread that former WWE mainstay Lillian Garcia was backstage at "WWE Raw" from Philadelphia. It didn't take long for fans to learn Garcia was indeed returning to "Raw," although it's not clear for how long. Garcia had served as WWE's primary ring announcer from 1999 to 2009, and from 2011 to 2019. Like Irvin, Garcia enjoys a singing career of her own. Her credits include performances for the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, among others.