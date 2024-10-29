Tony Schiavone: This WWE Hall Of Famer Is The Best Wrestler To Never Win World Title

In wrestling, there's the Mount Rushmore question, and then there's its close cousin, "who's the best wrestler that never won a world championship?" Current AEW announcer Tony Schiavone was recently asked the latter on his "What Happened When" podcast, and didn't hesitate for a second with his answer. "Arn Anderson," Schiavone said, about as casually and confidently as somebody ordering their usual at a diner.

Though Anderson is often praised for his in-ring work and mic skills, he never won the big one in WWE, WCW or elsewhere. Anderson has gone on record saying he didn't need a world championship, but took pride in the titles he did win, like the WCW Television Championship and multiple tag team straps with various partners. In 2012, Anderson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen, a role he was proud of, but one that probably contributed to his lack of world championship opportunities. As "The Enforcer" of the group, Anderson was often used in secondary roles behind the group's leader, Ric Flair, a man he was once thick as thieves with, although the two have grown apart in recent years.

Following an in-ring career cut short due to injury, Anderson transitioned to a backstage role, where he proved perhaps even more valuable. Anderson notably served as a producer and road agent for WWE for several years before making the jump to AEW in 2019. He served as a coach and onscreen ally to Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Family before leaving in 2024 to focus more on his family. Anderson made a notable appearance at this year's SummerSlam in a backstage segment where he once again offered words of encouragement to Rhodes.

