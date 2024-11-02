WWE SmackDown 11/01/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The Bloodline tale continues to be the Samoan Soap Opera of professional wrestling and I am more than happy to say I'm hooked, and this week's "WWE SmackDown" proved to be yet another correlative result on the graph of "How did I feel about that this week?" Yes, the match was technically announced before the reunion played out on TV. Yes, I do in fact hate that. But within the bubble of the story, this was yet another installment of character work that fit perfectly with the entire canon – an all too rare occurrence in wrestling. Jey Uso made it clear he weren't back for Roman Reigns, only desiring an opportunity for revenge after Solo Sikoa and his faux Bloodline cost him the Intercontinental title, and he literally told Roman that he hadn't forgotten the emotional abuse he put him through.

Advertisement

This was a man that had finally started to think he was free of the familial drama that had cost him before, pushed into a box as a twin brother for the entirety of his career he had finally got the symbol of his worth: the IC title. But it was his kin once more that cost him, and he came before Roman as an equal to tell him to his face that he wasn't there to acknowledge him. Jimmy Uso stood there, selling the atmosphere to this confrontation as mediator. It was his idea to bring Jey back, and he went ahead and did so of his own accord. So he was selling the idea that this could go wrong, either of Roman or Jey could have felt slighted and everything — within the narrative — could have fallen apart just as it started to come together.

Advertisement

Roman sold his role well, not wanting to give any sort of indication to how he felt about being – as his old self may have seen it – demoted in the eyes of his former "Right Hand Man." The very basis of The Bloodline is entrenched in the idea that Roman didn't see Jey as his equal, rather someone to be molded as he saw fit, and had done everything in his power to ensure that remained the case. The landscape is just too different for him to continue with that idea; Roman needs Jey, and he knows it. So he relented with the only word that fit: "YEET!"

Throwing the ones up was just the cherry on the icing on the cake, an "Avengers Assemble" style segment and a perfect narrative ally-oop for what one can only imagine will be a demolition derby of wrestling stupidity (in all the best ways). Roll on Sami Zayn getting back in the mix.

Written by Max Everett