Bully Ray Explains Why Cody Rhodes Winning At WWE Crown Jewel Was The Right Call

This past Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Cody Rhodes added another notch in his belt, as the Undisputed WWE Champion became the first man to win the WWE Men's Crown Jewel Championship by defeating WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. It didn't come easy for Rhodes, however, who struggled against the Austrian native for 23 minutes, before he reversed a rear naked choke into a pinning predicament to pull off the win.

Advertisement

Due to both Cody and GUNTHER's status atop the WWE food chain, there was plenty of discussion leading into the match regarding who should've been the rightful winner. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer and occasional "NXT" star Bully Ray talked about the match, at first focusing more on how pleased he was that WWE played the match straight with no shenanigans. Upon getting to the question at hand though, he seemed to be in agreement with WWE's mindset.

"Cody going over, is it the right decision?" Bully said. "It's the right decision for the big corporate company with their big money, corporate relationship with the Crown Jewel event. You have your smiling, World Heavyweight Champion babyface win. Now, conversely, Liv is not your smiling Women's World Champion babyface. But, Liv was the right decision also."

Advertisement

With GUNTHER now in the past for Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion will now likely turn his attention back to Kevin Owens, who attacked Rhodes following Bad Blood a few weeks ago. While no match is set between Owens and Rhodes as of now, speculation has the two squaring off some time in the next month, with the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event special being seen as the potential destination.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription