Upcoming WWE Raw Episode To Be Dedicated To Decorated Tag Team

There's a strong case to be made that, of all the tag teams/stables to ever step foot in WWE, the New Day, consisting of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xaiver Woods, has been the greatest. As such, it would come as no surprise that WWE would choose to honor the trio, or at least Kingston and Woods, its two active members. But it appears WWE is willing to go even beyond a simple honor by dedicating an entire episode of TV to the beloved group.

In a segment taped following last night's episode of "Raw," Kingston met with "Raw" GM Adam Pearce, who had requested to see both Kingston and Woods, though the latter was nowhere to be found. After noting New Day's accolades and longevity, Pearce announced that he was looking to dedicate an upcoming episode of "Raw" to the group.

Though he indicated it would be soon, Pearce didn't give an exact date for when the New Day "Raw" would take place. He also didn't indicate whether Big E would be part of the festivities. While he met the news positively, Kingston wasn't as enthusiastic about the news as one would expect. This was noticed by Pearce as well, and the "Raw" GM actually had to encourage Kingston to get excited about the news as the latter left the office.

Kingston's more tepid than expected response may have something to do with recurring issues he's had with Woods over the past few months, starting when Kingston began including his friend, Odyssey Jones, into the group's activities, despite Woods' reluctance. Even after Jones was released from WWE, the tension between Kingston and Woods has remained, and has reflected in their matches, with the duo losing four of their last five matches.