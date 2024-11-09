WWE SmackDown 11/08/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have to start out by saying I absolutely loved the use of the piledriver to help tell this story, I won't deny that. However, I think I didn't like this because this felt like what we should have gotten at Crown Jewel, if not the "SmackDown" before, to not add more time to the premium live event that ran a bit long on Saturday to begin with. It seems like this match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton should have happened already, and WWE is dragging things on to Survivor Series. If that's the case, I don't like it even more, because it seems strange to have this strong of a grudge match between the pair on a card that already has a WarGames match. After two brawls, and this one that sent Orton out in an ambulance, it seems like Owens versus Orton should now have a hardcore stipulation, and that could feel weird or too much with WarGames and the Bloodline battle.

Advertisement

I also didn't love this because I'm not quite a fan of WWE doing the stretcher/ambulance job when wrestlers have had previously really serious injuries. That may sound hypocritical since I did like the fact it was a piledriver that took Orton out, but it's kind of like a "well, if it HAD to happen, might as well have been with a piledriver" kind of thought. Because with Orton pushing 300 pounds and being an absolute monster in the best shape of his life right now, I wouldn't have believed too many moves could put him out like that, much less send him out of the arena in an ambulance. That much was convincing, at least, even if I am a bit squeamish about doing the entire angle overall.

This also seemed kind of redundant that Owens was the one to end their brawl at Crown Jewel by sending Orton through a table with an elbow drop, and now, he took him out once again. Owens has pretty convincingly gotten the better of Orton, who I'd imagine won't be on TV for a week or two, so there's an argument there that maybe some people wouldn't even want to see a match anymore. It certainly seems like Owens' craziness over being "betrayed" has won out here, despite there not being a match at all. I guess Triple H did tell Orton "he didn't want to do this," and I bet he's thinking that, in storyline from his hospital bed with "undisclosed injuries," right now.

Advertisement

Written by Daisy Ruth