WWE's Undertaker Calls This WrestleMania Booking The 'Greatest Decision Ever'

The decision to have Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes to remain Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39 was definitely a controversial one, as many fans believed that "The American Nightmare" should have "finished the story" at the event. The WWE Universe became even more concerned when Rhodes was almost replaced by The Rock to challenge Reigns for the title, but after an overwhelming amount of support for Rhodes to get his rematch at WrestleMania 40, the former AEW star would regain his main event match to dethrone Reigns. Rhodes' emotional WrestleMania 40 victory has possibly changed some fans perspective on the decision to have Reigns win at WrestleMania 39, and according to The Undertaker on "Six Feet Under," Rhodes losing at SoFi Stadium was absolutely the right call.

"I mean Roman was well on his way before Cody even got there. I mean he already had a tremendous title run," Undertaker explained. "So I don't know that it means as much without Roman. I mean, Roman's top of the food chain...[It was] the greatest decision I think ever."

After defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes opened up about his WrestleMania 39 loss where he expressed being worried that he wouldn't be able to contend for the Undisputed WWE Championship the following year and replicate the same success he had after winning his first Royal Rumble. Since then, former WWE Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin, WWE color commentator Corey Graves and WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa have also defended the decision to have Rhodes lose at WrestleMania 39.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.